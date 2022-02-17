Man charged with possession of a stun gun following Cippenham incident

03:24PM, Thursday 17 February 2022
A man has been charged for possession of a stun gun following an ‘incident of disorder’ outside a block of flats in Cippenham on Sunday.
Joe Gladwin, 33, of Manor Waye, Uxbridge, was charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon.
Gladwin will appear before Slough Magistrates' Court Thursday, March 10.
