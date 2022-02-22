Slough couple banned from keeping animals for second time

A Slough couple banned from keeping animals who were caught breaking the order by having at least two dogs have been punished.

Rajeshwari Cameron, 56, and her husband Adrian Cameron, 62, were convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to their pet dog Lucy by the RSPCA in June 2009.

They were banned under section 34 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 from owning or having any control of an animal for 10 years.

However, in September 2020, Slough Borough Council (SBC) officers investigated the couple - who now lived at Reddington Drive - in relation to complaints the local authority had received about the care and treatment of their then current dog, Lila.



As a result of the investigation, SBC became aware and confirmed via witness statements and veterinary records that Mr and Mrs Cameron had owned at least two other dogs during the period of the ban they had received in 2009.

Between March 2018 and June 2019, the pair had owned a dog named Latte which was put to sleep by a vet for undetermined causes, and a dog named Archie, which they subsequently sold.

Ownership of both these dogs during this period breached the ban imposed on them in 2009, and both Mr and Mrs Cameron appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).

They had previously plead guilty, on January 6, to two charges each of breaching a disqualification order relating to Latte and Archie contrary to section 34(9) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.



During sentencing, the district judge stated that he was satisfied that both Mr and Mrs Cameron fully understood the terms of their original 2009 ban, and that both had control and responsibility for the dogs during the period they were banned from owning or having control of animals.

The judge also gave acknowledgement for their earlier guilty plea.



The couple, now of Northampton Place, Slough, were banned from keeping any animals for eight years.

They were also sentenced to a conditional discharge for three years, told to pay £140 costs each and a £20 victim surcharge each.

Councillor Beni Bains, lead member for regulation and public protection at SBC, said: “Banning orders are put in place for a reason, in this case to protect the welfare of animals.

"It is disappointing the couple broke the initial order, but hopefully this time they will understand the gravity of the situation and abide by the law.

"Well done to the team involved, neighbours for reporting concerns and to the police for their help.”

Lila has been safely rehomed after being in the care of the council since September 2020.