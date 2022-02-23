Former occupational therapist sentenced for stabbing patient in Slough

A former occupational therapist who stabbed a patient with mental health issues in Slough has been given a suspended sentence.

Annabelle Mitchell, 53, formerly of Maplin Park, Slough, was given a year and two months in prison, suspended for two years, at Reading Crown Court on Monday (February 21).

At around 11.20pm on August 26, 2020, Mitchell stabbed the victim, a man in his forties, in the back with a kitchen knife in the communal grounds of Maplin Park.

Her sentencing comes after a jury unanimously found Mitchell guilty of section 20 wounding on January 10 at the same court.

Alongside her sentence, she will also have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mitchell has since been dismissed from her role as an occupational therapist.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Natasha Davis, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will listen to and support vulnerable victims, will robustly investigate violent crime and bring offenders to justice.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the willing participation of the witnesses over a significant period of time.

“I commend the victim’s bravery in supporting the investigation and I hope that the conviction of Mitchell will provide the victim some closure.”