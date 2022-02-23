Multi-storey development approved on Slough Trading Estate

Major plans have been approved for a multi-storey industrial development on the Slough Trading Estate.

SEGRO has been given the green light to start work on the scheme, which will be known as SEGRO V-Park Leigh Road.

The seven-storey building will be the tallest on the estate and provide industrial workspace for a range of businesses, including small enterprises and start-ups.

The scheme represents the next phase of the regeneration of the Slough Trading Estate and will be tailored to support the operation and growth of an anticipated 50–70 occupiers and provide almost 400 jobs.

More than 117,000 sq ft of workshop and studio space is proposed, with the building also featuring meeting rooms, co-working areas as well as a café and welfare facilities for showering and changing.

It will also include a green roof and solar panels to generate power, while more than 10 per cent of car parking spaces will have electric vehicle charging points, while the building will home the estate’s first micro-forest to help promote pollinators such as butterflies and bees.

James Craddock, managing director for the Thames Valley at SEGRO, said: “Throughout its 100-year history, the Slough Trading Estate has continually evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the companies that call it their home.

"The trading estate is a hugely popular choice for businesses to be based.

"With a lack of available land to expand outwards to accommodate this demand, this innovative development marks an important step-change in how we can intensify space vertically to facilitate investment, employment opportunities, business rate contributions and economic growth in Slough.

"It also ensures that the trading estate remains the long-term home for a diverse range of businesses and sectors.”

It is anticipated that construction of SEGRO V-Park Leigh Road will begin in 2023.