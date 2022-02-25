Public notices: Plans for 99 new flats in Slough town centre

This week’s public notices contain information on a major development in Slough town centre and road closures in Slough and Windsor.

Planning

Outline plans have been put forward for a multi-storey development consisting of 99 flats in Slough town centre.

The planning application has been submitted by London-based Opus Homes Ltd for 277-279 High Street.

Permission is being sought for the demolition of the existing buildings and redevelopment consisting of three new blocks.

One will be a single-storey link building for cycle storage and a reception area, while another will be a six-storey building to the front.

There will also be a 12-storey building to the rear, providing 99 residential flats and two retail or commercial units with 39 parking spaces and bin storage. There will also be 110 cycle spots provided.

The flats would consist of 39 one-bedroom apartments and 60 two-bed apartments.

The current use of the existing buildings on the site include hospitality venues, shops and offices, with seven full time employees on the site right now.

Only the scheme’s access, layout and scale being are being considered at this stage.

To view the application, search for reference P/01276/004 on Slough Borough Council’s planning portal.

Road closures

A section of a Slough road will be shut for more than a month while works are carried out there.

Drivers will not be allowed to travel through Mirador Crescent from its junction with Uxbridge Road to its junction with Mirador Crescent roundabout.

This closure will come into force at 12:01am on Monday, March 21, with works expected to be completed by 11:59pm on Friday, May 6.

An alternative route will be available for use while the order is in force with a diversion sign at the location, while access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

Over in Windsor, Peascod Place will be closed to pedestrians for two days whilst a new duct is installed.

People will be prohibited from driving along the road for its entire length from 9.30am on Monday, March 14 until 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

An alternative route for pedestrians is via Peascod Street, Acre Passage and Mellor Walk.

Traffic and travel

The controversial bus lane along the A4 in Slough has been made permanent as of today (Friday).

Slough Borough Council has enacted an order which makes permanent the effects of the previously experimental bus lane.

These will operate from Monday to Friday during the hours of 7am-10am and 3pm-7pm, restricted to the use of vehicles including buses, bicycles, solo motorcycles, taxis, authorised private hire vehciles, electric vehicles displaying green number plates, and authorised electric scooters.

The controversial lane runs the length of the A4 from Huntercombe Spur to Uxbridge Road.

