Murder probe launched in Slough after death of man

Police have launched a murder investigation in Slough following the death of a man last night (Thursday).

At around 8.50pm, officers were called to an incident at the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue, which was believed to have started within a car and ended with a man being found unconscious on the street.

A man in his forties was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short while later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

One other man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police added that the two men were known to each other, and called on people who may have witnessed anything to come forward to the force with information.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby, said: “We have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man tonight. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time, and they are being supported.

“We have made one arrest in connection with this incident.

"At this time we are not looking for anyone else and we can confirm that those involved were known to each other.

“We would ask anyone who may have information, or those who may have CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident, to please come forward and contact 101 or report online, quoting reference 1916 of 24/2/2022.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue our enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers.”