Appeal to find boys missing from Slough and High Wycombe

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing two missing boys from Slough and High Wycombe who are believed to be together.

Mark Heaney, 15, from Slough, was last seen in the Haswell Crescent area of Slough at around 7pm on Tuesday this week. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and grey Nike air force ones.

Brayden Carty, 13, from High Wycombe, was last seen in Bodecia Close, Slough, at around 8pm last night (Friday).

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and black and red Nike trainers.

It is thought the boys maybe together. They are known to frequent Slough and Cippenham.

Brayden is also known to the High Wycombe area.

Detective Inspector Emily Evans, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Brayden and Mark, and we are appealing for the public’s help in tracing these two boys, who may well be together.

“If anyone has information as to where they are or has seen them, we would ask them to call 101 quoting reference 43220085964”.