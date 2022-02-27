Another appeal launched to find missing Slough boy

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing boy from Slough, who may be with two other missing people.

Kenzie Page, 14, was last seen in Ansculf Road, Slough last night (Saturday). He was wearing a black zip up jacket, black jogging bottoms and was carrying a grey hooded top.

It is thought that he maybe with two other missing boys Mark Heaney, 15 from Slough, and potentially Brayden Carty, 13, from High Wycombe.

They are known to the Cippenham area of Slough and Kenzie is also known to Britwell.

Brayden is also known to High Wycombe.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emily Evans, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Kenzie, as well as Mark and Brayden, who maybe in the Cippenham area of Slough.

“We would ask them if they see this is they please get in touch with us or return to their homes, we just want to make sure you are safe and well.

“Also if anyone has contact with them or knows where they are please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43220085964.”