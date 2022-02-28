Man arrested in Slough in connection with Lichfield murder investigation

A man has been arrested in the Slough area after a woman was found dead in Whittington, near Lichfield, Staffordshire, on Thursday morning (February 24).

Police are treating the 68-year-old’s death as a murder after she was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after emergency services were called to an address in Lichfield Road at around 10.42am.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the Slough area in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

A 72-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the death, has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police said the woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Whittington area and specifically along Lichfield Road, between 8am and 11am on Thursday, who may have seen a red Peugeot 208.

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Peugeot 208 acting suspiciously in the area.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the Whittington and Lichfield Road area to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and there will be an increased presence of police officers and police community support officers offering reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information should visit the Major Incident Public Portal website at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS22J01-PO1 or contact Staffordshire Police via 101 quoting incident number 195 of 24 February.