Murder probe continues following death of man in Slough

Thames Valley Police is continuing a Slough murder probe after a man died in Sheffield Road last week.

At around 8.50pm on Thursday (February 24), officers were called to an incident at the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue.

Further investigations have revealed that there were four occupants travelling in a car before an argument ensued, resulting in the driver pulling over.

All four occupants then left the vehicle.

The argument continued on to the street between a man in his late teens and the other occupants. This resulted in the driver, a male in his forties, ending up on the ground and losing consciousness.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short while later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has now been bailed while police enquiries continue.

No one else was injured during the incident.

A post-mortem has also been conducted and the cause of death has been established as cardiac arrest following an altercation in the context of cardiomegaly and severe coronary heart disease.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We continue our investigation following this incident in which a man has sadly died.

"Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident and we can confirm that those involved were known to each other.

“We would ask anyone who may have information and has not yet come forward, or those who may have CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident, to please come forward and contact 101 or report online, quoting reference 1916 of 24/2/2022.”