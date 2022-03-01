Victim identified as murder probe continues in Slough

12:52PM, Tuesday 01 March 2022
A man who died following an incident in Slough last week has been formally identified by police.
Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit is continuing a murder investigation following an incident at around 8.50pm on Thursday (February 24).
Officers were called to the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue, where a man in his forties died.
Formal identification of the man has now taken place and the police have confirmed the victim as 49-year-old Marek Laskowski, from Slough.
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.
