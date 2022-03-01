JD Sports to open larger store in Slough shopping centre

A leading sports retailer is set to open its doors in a Slough shopping centre later this year, it has been announced.

JD sports will open this spring in a new extended unit at Queensmere Observatory.

Works are 'well underway' at the new home of the sports fashion retailer, which is hoped to open its doors in two months' time.

Slough's existing JD Sports unit in High Street is to be closed due to imminent redevelopment of this unit by a developer.

The company had the opportunity to leave Slough but, after talks with shopping centre landlord British Land, chose to relocate in the new store at the entrance to the Observatory.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: "We are thrilled to welcome JD into the shopping centre. It is a welcome addition to our extensive and unique tenant offer in the centre. A strong retailer serving the Slough community."

Alex Long, asset manager at British Land, added: "I am very pleased to the secure the addition of a new JD Sports concept store within the Observatory Shopping Centre.

"JD Sports are a highly popular retailer and it is great to see them showing their ongoing commitment to Slough, as well as the Observatory Centre."

James Air, from JD Sports, said: "We have been delighted to partner with Queensmere Observatory to deliver a significantly larger store within Slough town centre.

"Customers will love the wider range of brands we can now deliver in a significantly enhanced shopping environment."

The opening of the new JD shop follows on from other recent shop openings in the centre, including florist Flowers for the People, ChicKing - a halal chicken restaurant - and Ryyan Fishmonger.