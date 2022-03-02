Slough Council budget highlights 'serious' state of finances

Slough Borough Council has laid out its plans for its 2022/23 budget – acknowledging the ‘serious’ state of its finances and need for ‘extraordinary support’ from central Government.

The council faces a financial deficit of £223million up to the end of the current financial year and a further estimated £84million for 2022/23 – a total of deficit of £307million.

This deficit is attributed partly to:

£6.5million to address historic budget pressures, e.g. under-stated pressures

£7.5million to invest in transformation projects, e.g. ICT, to improve service delivery

an estimated £7.5m in redundancy costs.

The 2022/23 budget requirement is 78 per cent greater than the normal sources of funding.

As such, Slough Council will have to borrow or sell assets to enable it to provide key services. It will have to deliver up to £600million of asset disposals.

In the budget papers, council officers wrote: "Given the level of financial uncertainty and current service pressures, there is clearly a risk that the current budget may prove difficult to deliver.

“A key risk for the council is that its finances are not sustainable in the long-term and it does not have sufficient reserves to enable it to effectively manage the financial risk that it faces in the medium term.”

The papers propose a series of savings totalling more than £20million. To deliver a balanced budget up to 2028/29, further savings of £20million will be required per year.

The council’s expenditure for children’s and adults’ services will be around £67million.

Another £39million will be spent on universal services such as waste management, road maintenance, leisure and library services, the council's carbon management and climate change work.

To make savings, some departments in the council will be reduced in size to reflect the reduced number of services. Where possible, displaced staff will be redeployed.

Unnecessary tasks and services will be ‘stripped out’ to focus on ‘doing the basics well.’

New staffing initiatives will seek to increase recruitment from overseas for experienced social workers, to improve numbers of permanent workers and reduce costs.

Independent commissioners are in place at Slough council to review its financial decisions and governance.

The commissioners’ review of the budget says it ‘exposes the recklessness in the way the authority has managed its affairs over the past few years’.

No variation from the proposals can be agreed upon without the prior approval of commissioners, who can amend budgets if required.

The cabinet is set to discuss the budget at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, March 9. It will then go to full council the following day.