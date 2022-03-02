Council tax set to rise 3 per cent for Slough residents - about £44

Slough’s council tax is set to rise around 3 per cent in 2022/23 – generally the maximum a council can raise a council tax in any given year.

The 2.99 per cent increase is made up of 1.99 per base council tax rate and a one per cent ringfenced for adult social care, known as the social care precept.

The increase raises the Band D (average household) council tax to about £1,535 for the financial year 2022/23. This is an increase of about £44 on the current amount.

Together with the police and fire precepts, the total Band D proposal is £1,850.

It will be more for residents who live in Parish Council areas, depending on the increase in their parish council tax.

These and many other issues are part of the council’s budget reports which will be considered by cabinet on March 9 before being proposed to full council on March 10.

They will also be discussed by the scrutiny committee at their meeting on March 8.

Last month, the Government announced measures to assist households with the rising cost of household energy, following an increase to the energy price cap, coming in April.

The support package includes a household rebate of £150 for those in Band A-D properties.

Local authorities will be refunded for the cost of the rebate.

They will receive £144million in discretionary funding to help people with their energy bills who are not eligible for the £150 rebate.

This could include those in Band E-H properties or those exempt from paying council tax.

Slough also offers one of the highest reductions in council tax at 80 per cent for those on the lowest income.

Additionally, protected groups can receive as much as 100 per cent, depending on their income.