Future plan for Slough led by 'need to minimise expenditure'

Slough Borough Council has put forward a financial plan for its long-term projects for the coming year– largely characterised by tightening the purse strings.

The council’s capital programme, which is spent on projects to improve and maintain the borough’s infrastructure is £219million for 2021/22 to 2026/27.

£202million of this will be funded from grants and other sources, leaving £17million as a cost to be met by borrowing.

Previous years’ capital programmes have been ‘ambitious’ and were 'heavily dependent on borrowing'.

This dependency has seen overall borrowing rise four-fold, from £170million in 2016 to £760m in 2021.

The cost of this level of debt was ‘significantly under-reported’ in previous budgets. There were also a ‘number of errors’ in last year’s capital programme.

This year's has been reviewed to:

reduce capital expenditure to focus on contractual commitments and health and safety

reduce reliance on borrowing from £119m to £37m

extend the capital programme from three years to a five year forward look in line with best practice.

What's new?

Because of the council’s extreme financial pressures, the capital programme has been ‘led by the need to minimise expenditure that is not externally financed.’

The programme includes £29million of funding for new highways schemes, a £20million loan to enable the recladding of Nova House and £105million on the council’s housing stock.

A further £11million is being spent in children’s services – including the schools’ modernisation programme and the expansion of the special schools’ provision, mostly from grants.

The capital programme includes a project called Sponge City which will improve flood resilience for the Salt Hill Stream and Chalvey Ditches catchment, totalling £6million over the next five years.

Around £5.7million is allocated to modernise the council’s IT infrastructure and improve the council’s resilience to cyber attack. This will be part-funded by a grant from Government.

The council is planning to potentially borrow £37m for the capital programme over the next five years.

It says that, while this seems counter-intuitive given its debt reduction aim, it is necessary to complete some projects still outstanding from previous programmes.

What will be going?

The council needs to reduce infrastructure a great deal to reduce the borrowings it is carrying. It assumes asset sales of £600million.

This will mean that the council will have ‘significantly smaller infrastructure’ and will need to run services from fewer buildings.

“To achieve this, the days of having departmentally occupied and managed buildings must end,” says the council's report.

The buildings that are retained will either be used for a very specific purpose or will become more intensively-used hubs for the community.

The council has engaged in a substantial regeneration programme over the past six years, principally in partnership with Slough Urban Renewal (SUR).

However, this is ‘financially unsustainable’ for Slough, the council said. Consequently, there will be no further capital investment into the sites that are optioned to SUR.

In the past, the council has invested substantially in property.

In view of the need to reduce the high level of borrowing and the negative rate of return, the council will be disposing of the investment property portfolio.