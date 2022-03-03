Appeal for specific witnesses in Slough murder investigation 

Police have launched an appeal for specific witnesses to come forward as a murder investigation in Slough continues.

At around 8.50pm on Thursday last week, officers were called to an incident at the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue, which resulted in a man in his 40s ending up on the ground and losing consciousness.

The man - confirmed as 49-year-old Marek Laskowski from Slough - was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short while later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No one else was injured during the incident.

A week on from the launch of the investigation, police are appealing for some specific witnesses who the force believes may have information.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation following this incident in which Mr Laskowski sadly died. My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing our enquiries but seven days on from the incident we are appealing for three specific witnesses to come forward.

“We are aware there was a male pedestrian, who was walking from Farnham Road towards Stoke Poges, at around 8.51pm.

“Additionally we believe two cyclists may have witnessed something as they were cycling from Stoke Poges towards Farnham Road at around 8.54pm.

“We believe these people may have witnessed this incident and we would ask them to come forward and please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1916 24/2/2022.

“Additionally if there are any other witnesses who have not yet come forward we would encourage them to do so.

“Or if you do not wish to talk to the police you can report 100 per cent anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed while police enquiries continue.