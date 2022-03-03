Police appeal after attempted robbery in Slough town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man dragged a person into an alleyway during an attempted robbery in Slough.

The incident, which happened at around 6.35pm on Tuesday, occurred when a masked offender tried to rob someone in an alley between Herschel Street and High Street.

During the incident, the suspect attempted to grab the victim’s phone and headphones whilst they were walking towards the High Street.

The offender then dragged the victim into the alley but the victim was able to get free and escape.

The offender is described as a man, about 5’ 11” tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a navy blue waterproof with the hood up.

He had black trousers and a black mask that covered up to his nose and navy blue gloves.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rae Fitzell, based at Slough police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this interaction to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 443220092349.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”