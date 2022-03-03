Family pay tribute to late Slough Town footballer who died in Surrey crash

The family of late Slough Town footballer Christian Rowe have paid tribute to the 19-year-old, calling him a 'sensitive, kind and caring person'.

Christian, from West End, Woking, died in a car crash in Surrey on Thursday, January 20.

In a statement released by Surrey Police, the teenager's family remembered the promising footballer as somebody who helped others and 'dedicated himself to whatever he wanted to achieve'.

“To all who knew him, Christian was a sensitive, kind and caring person. Speaking as a parent, he’d grown up to be everything you wished your child would be," they said.

"He was a fun-loving teenager who liked to joke with his friends and go to the gym, but he never forgot to consider how other people felt.

"His friends told us he was always there if they needed to talk about something serious or be cheered up.

“Christian was about to turn 20 and in the past year we really saw him develop and grow as an adult. He was a talented footballer and alongside his family and friends, the sport was the centre of his life.

"Christian dedicated himself completely to whatever he wanted to achieve, and this was no different with football, which he played at a high level.

"As a family, we’ve got many fond memories standing on the side of the pitch cheering him on as he played a match.

“We are absolutely devastated by losing Christian and all miss him so much. We would like to thank family and friends for all their support during this very difficult time.”

Surrey Police added that its thoughts remain with Christian's family.