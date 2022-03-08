Boy, 12, has iPhone stolen in Salt Hill Park robbery

Police have launched a witness appeal after a 12-year-old boy had his phone stolen in Salt Hill Park at the weekend.

The robbery occurred in the Slough park on Sunday, March 6, shortly after 5pm.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, and his two friends were approached by an unknown boy, who requested to use the victim’s phone to make a phone call, but he refused.

The boy then threatened the victim while reaching into his waistband.

As a result, the victim handed over his phone, a red iPhone SE, and ran out of the park with his friends.

The offender is described as an Asian boy, aged about 14, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a green camouflage jacket with a white fur trim hood, a black face covering and blue shoes.

Detective Constable Sikander Channa, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information which could help our investigation, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220099818.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”