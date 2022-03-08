Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Slough by man in balaclava

11:35AM, Tuesday 08 March 2022
A police investigation is underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man in a balaclava in Slough.
The victim was walking along Buckland Avenue at 8am on Monday.
A man who was waiting near to the junction with Upton Court Road then touched the victim over her clothing.
Police described the offender as a white man who was wearing a full face balaclava with only his eyes showing and light brown leather gloves.
He is around 5ft 9ins tall and has a deep voice.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stuart Baron, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220100615.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.
Storm Eunice is hitting the country this morning, with widespread disruption and 70mph winds expected. This live blog will bring you updates on closures, disruption and travel advice throughout the day.
Railway lines towards Maidenhead were forced to close this morning (Tuesday) after a vehicle crashed onto the tracks.