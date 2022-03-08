Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Slough by man in balaclava

SITE INDEX

    A police investigation is underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man in a balaclava in Slough.

    The victim was walking along Buckland Avenue at 8am on Monday.

    A man who was waiting near to the junction with Upton Court Road then touched the victim over her clothing.

    Police described the offender as a white man who was wearing a full face balaclava with only his eyes showing and light brown leather gloves.

    He is around 5ft 9ins tall and has a deep voice.

    Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stuart Baron, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

    “Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220100615.

    “Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

    Slough

