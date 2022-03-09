Motorcyclist sustains 'serious injuries' after crash in Slough

A motorcyclist has sustained ‘serious injuries’ to his leg following a collision in Baylis Road, Slough on Tuesday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred when a black and silver Honda Varadero motorbike collided with a brick wall at 11.10am.

The man was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer, PC Jonathan Housby, based at Taplow police station said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please get in touch.

“From our initial enquiries, we believe there was other vehicles around at the time of the incident.

"Therefore, I would also like to hear from anybody who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage from the collision to please contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220102365.”