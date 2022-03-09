Slough Council chief executive Josie Wragg sacked for gross misconduct

Slough Borough Council chief executive Josie Wragg has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

Ms Wragg has been off work in recent months with the cash-strapped local authority stating this was due to sickness.

But today lead commissioner Max Caller, who was drafted in by the Government to help tackle the council’s financial crisis, announced that the chief executive will be sacked from her role.

Mr Caller said Slough’s Investigating and Disciplinary Committee met in October to discuss concerns about the performance of the council’s chief executive.

The committee concluded that an independent investigation should be carried out.

The investigation concluded that Josie Wragg had failed in the following areas:

Failed to monitor, challenge or manage the council's revenue budget, borrowing or capital programme

Failed to develop an adequate response to Section 114 measures which banned the council from non-essential expenditure

Failed to demonstrate to external partners she was capable of leading the council through its current difficulties

Failed to identify, manage or mitigate the key risks facing the council

Failed to provide effective corporate leadership or build an effective corporate management team

Failed to put in place effective council governance

Failed to ensure posts at all levels were appropriately filled such as the Section 151 officer

Failed to ensure recommendations from audit and peer reviews were implemented in a timely manner

'Recklessly' pursued a restructure within the council as part of the 'Our Futures' programme without adequate costings, HR data, risk assessments, change management procedures or understanding the potential impacts

Mr Caller added: "The Investigating and Disciplinary Committee concluded that the chief executive's failure to address the issues facing the council was seriously negligent and the pursuit of the Our Futures programme, with the consequences now apparent to all, was reckless which constitutes gross misconduct."

The lead commissioner said that while Ms Wragg should not be held accountable for decisions taken before her appointment in July 2018, the decisions she did take had been tested by the Investigating and Disciplinary Committee and allegations against her upheld.

Today's meeting heard that the council had tried to reach an agreement with Ms Wragg before Christmas but a deal could not be finalised.

The chief executive, who earned between £143,107 and £171,731, has been dismissed without paid notice and leaves the council immediately.