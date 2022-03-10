Police appeal launched to find missing Slough man

09:48AM, Thursday 10 March 2022
Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find a man missing from Slough.
Muhammad Khan is described as being 6ft tall and slim. He is also believed to be wearing a black jacket and a khaki green t-shirt.
He has links to Birmingham and might be travelling by train, the force added.
Muhammad also frequents mosques and often visits McDonald’s restaurants.
Anyone who has information should phone 999 quoting the reference number 43220105226.
