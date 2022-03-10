Indoor music festival set to arrive in Slough this March

A Slough-based music producer says he wants to bring back some positivity to the town as he prepares to help launch a daytime music concert in the Queensmere Shopping Centre.

Stevoss (real name Stephen Ambrose) has teamed up with arts organisation Home Slough to bring an indoor festival to the town centre on Saturday, March 19.

There will be a main stage in the former B&M store in the shopping centre where artists – predominantly from the Slough area – will perform, from DJs, rappers to poets.

Stephen said that all music will be ‘positive’ and family-friendly, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The festival is part of the Love Slough initiative, which aims to highlight talented members of the arts in Slough across the month of March.

It is completely free and will run from 11am-6pm next weekend. Children under 12 are requested to be supervised by an adult.

As well as DJ and music producer Stevoss, other names on the line-up include a team of Indian drummers called Dhol Collective, and reggae artist Sidney, who, despite battling health problems, will be performing on the day.

Presenters for the festival will include Langley-based broadcast journalist Sabrina and bin man Mike the Hyppe, famous for his catchy recycling rap song which hit the Express headlines in 2019.

Stephen said: “Slough is full of creative people but sadly we do not have a lot of creative places anymore. There used to be back in the day but a lot of them got closed down.

“Slough has had a bad stigma attached to it over the past few years but there are lots of good things as well.

“There is going to be a huge festival stage set up; lighting, barriers and all the rest of it. There are lots of artists coming down and a few celebs as well.

“And 90 per cent of that line-up are all artists from Slough.”

Stephen – who is also the founder of the Love Music Hate Violence initiative – said that he is ‘forever seeing talent’ in the town during his work as a musician.

He added that the concert was a chance to give others an opportunity to show off their musical skills.

“The stage is literally a community stage where artists from the area get to showcase their talent,” Stephen said. “It has got such a huge response on social media and it is going to be a fantastic day.”

Attendance on the day will be monitored by security and the festival has been supported by the Queensmere shopping centre.