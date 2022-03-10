Man jailed for repeatedly shoplifting in Slough

A man has been jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to 14 counts of shoplifting in Slough.

Denzil Weir, 37, of Lansdowne Avenue, Slough, also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, one count of theft and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The sentence, which was handed to Weir at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, relates relates to multiple incidents that took place in Slough between September 23, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

Weir pled guilty to the charges at a hearing at the same court on January 14.

PC Andrew Grant, based at Slough police station, said: “This demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will take shoplifting offences seriously, particularly when we have a recidivist offender like Weir.

“I would like to thank the local businesses and victims for their co-operation which enabled a prompt investigation.”