'Extensive' cigarette fire extinguished in Slough living room

Firefighters were on hand to extinguish a fire which started in the lounge of a Slough house after a resident left a burning cigarette on the sofa.

Crews arrived in Wellesley Road at about 11am today (Thursday) to deal with the blaze, and had to break into the living room through a locked door to access the flames.

They added that the fire was 'extensive' when they arrived, but fortunately it did not spread to any other rooms or properties.

However the 'gutted out' living room is now in need of some renovating after the fire caused severe damage to it.

No people were injured in the incident after occupants were alerted by their smoke alarm.

Crews were on the scene for about 90 minutes and were joined by colleagues from Windsor and Wokingham stations.