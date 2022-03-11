Slough man given indefinite ban on keeping animals

A Slough man who kept his dog in unsuitable conditions in an overgrown garden has been banned from keeping, owning or dealing with animals indefinitely.

Concerns for the welfare of a Mastiff type dog were raised in 2019 and a search of a property in Upton Court Road was made on May 22.

Police and enforcement officers entered the property and seized the male dog, named Skrappa.

They found he was being kept in conditions that breached the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Arshad Khaliq of Martin Road, Slough was found guilty of the charges Reading Magistrates’ Court on 23 December 2021.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (March 8) after some delays due to COVID-19.

Khaliq was sentenced to a community order where he must undertake 250 hours of unpaid work and have 10 days of rehabilitation. The council was awarded full costs.

He also cannot appeal for the ban on keeping animals to be lifted for 10 years.

Councillor Beni Bains, lead member for regulation and public protection at Slough Council, said: “Residents will rightly be disgusted with the treatment of this dog as pets are usually seen as part of the family.

“If you cannot keep an animal in the conditions it deserves, then you shouldn’t get one as a pet.

“I’m pleased the court has given this ban and hope other owners will take note and ensure their animals are being properly looked after, with adequate shelter, warmth, food and water.”

The dog is now in a loving home with someone who can meet his needs.