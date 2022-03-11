Slough Council's budget branded a 'leap in the dark'

Opposition members branded Slough Borough Council's new budget a 'leap in the dark' and accused the Labour administration of being 'reckless' and 'shameful' as councillors clashed at a meeting this week.

In the first full council meeting since chief executive Josie Wragg was sacked for gross misconduct on Wednesday, members discussed at length a budget which is heavily reliant on Government assistance and seeks to make millions in savings.

Council leader Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) told the Express at a media briefing earlier this week that SBC would need to sell off £600million worth of assets and pay back eye-watering borrowing sums to steady its financial ship.

And at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, the leader claimed his team is working as hard as it ‘possibly can’ to resolve the situation on the eve of yesterday's extraordinary full council meeting.

All items on the agenda relating to the budget - which included the revenue budget and capital programme - were ultimately passed due to the Labour group's large majority on the council - with opposition Conservative members choosing to abstain from voting.

In a speech, Cllr Swindlehurst admitted that SBC's financial position remained 'extremely serious', and was unable to set this year's budget without the intervention of the Government.

The council requires a 'capitalisation direction' from the Government, which would enable it to sell off millions of pounds worth of assets to meet its deficit and provide key services.

"[This] gives us the surety that we will be backed up and therefore we can deal with the deficit by effectively rolling it over and accounting for it through capital sales," Cllr Swindlehurst said.

"This has been a corporate failure - no part of the council is immune from it and no one part of the council is responsible for it. We all have our part to play in what has happened.

"We [the cabinet] all live here and care about the outcomes for our town and are determined to put our shoulders to the wheel and do better."

The budget proposes a 1.99 per cent increase in council tax - as well as an increase in the adult social care precept.

But this was defended by the council leader. "We are very conscious of the cost of living crisis that our residents are enduring and that is why we are setting it at the levels we are.

"It is more than understood that we recognise that billing residents isn't an easy answer to this problem and hence why we have kept the council tax rise at [these] figures."

Cllr Swindlehurst added that SBC would be 'shaving £90million' off its borrowing costs by reducing the capital programme 'significantly', informing that the local authority would only be carrying out 'urgent health and safety works'.

But the opposition Conservative group tore into the Labour cabinet, with leader of the Slough Tories Cllr Dexter Smith (Colnbrook with Poyle) - pictured below - accusing the budget of being a 'leap in the dark'.

"We now know that the cost of borrowing consumes one third of this council's income before it even begins offering services to the people of Slough," he said.

"We arrive at this budget knowing better the scale of the financial crisis the council faces but not any answers on how we are going to get out of this.

"Therefore, I characterise this budget as a leap in the dark. This is not a criticism of the figure work of our financial team [and] officers.

"It is a critique of the Labour administration that continues to run this council - trying to defend their pet projects while we struggle to deliver even statutory services to a basic standard.

"Time and again it is the poorest and most vulnerable in this town being hit the hardest by this Labour administration's above inflation increases in council fees and charges."

Cllr Smith said that £140million in cuts would need to be found through to the year 2029, adding: "This is greater than what the council spends on services in an entire year.

"This is beginning to sound like Mission Impossible - I suspect Tom Cruise is on his way."

The Conservative leader also raised concerns that financial accounts dating back to the 2018/19 year had still not been signed off by official auditors.

Deputy leader of the opposition, Cllr Paul Kelly (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) accused Labour of being 'shameless' and 'reckless', calling on them to take sole responsibility for the crisis.

"I fear we are not yet at base camp as we go to climb [Mount] Everest," he said, adding that he had concerns about the 'deliverability' of the budget.

In response to Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) saying the Tories had no faith in Cllr Swindlehurst, the leader said that he is still in charge of the council after being 'democratically elected' and his previous offer to resign rejected.

"I offered my own resignation to my group when we declared the Section 114 - they declined it and asked me to work in repairing things," he said.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) told the meeting that SBC would aim to get its borrowing 'back to a sustainable level' in future years.

Councillors moved on to the vote which saw Labour members back the proposals, with the Tories abstaining.