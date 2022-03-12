Body of man found near M4 in Slough as police shut roads

The body of a man has been discovered just off the M4 in Slough as police warn of a series of resulting road closures in the area.

TVP Slough tweeted this evening (Saturday) to say that the body was found on land near to the motorway yesterday (Friday) morning.

The force said that road closures have been in place since and will continue to be until tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

One lane has been closed on the slip road at junction 4b, with another closed on the M4 from junction 4b westbound. The slip road exit on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.

In addition, on Sunday morning, the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise slip roads onto the M4 westbound will be fully closed, TVP said, while the M4 junction 4b/5 on the westbound carriageway will be down to one live lane.

"As such, drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible and to avoid the area," police said.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience while we carry out this important investigation."