Multi-million pound research centre opens in Slough

A new £10million research and development centre has been officially opened in Slough.

Dutch-based company AkzoNobel - which creates paints and coatings - opened the doors to the new facility at its headquarters in Wexham Road on Friday, with a new wing created to house the new centre.

It will be home to 120 specialists from across the business, including chemists and weather testing experts, as well as state-of-the-art testing kit to aid product development for brands such as Dulux and Caprinol.

Speaking at the new centre’s launch event was AkzoNobel’s CEO, Thierry Vanlancker. He said: “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in AkzoNobel’s journey in the UK.

"As a business we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to innovation. More recently in our history that’s been spearheaded by the ‘Paint’ pillar of our purpose, People. Planet. Paint.

“Redeveloping our portfolio and pioneering new, improved paints and coatings are both central to offering our customers increasingly sustainable solutions.

"This fantastic new facility in Slough will level up our capabilities and provide a huge boost to our sustainability goals in the UK, Ireland and beyond.”

AkzoNobel’s technical director, Fiona McLachlan, added: “Our paints and coatings have a strong heritage in the UK and Ireland – touching so many aspects of our day-to-day lives.

"This modern fit-for-purpose centre, together with the Felling Innovation Campus, will continue this legacy into the future.

"It will enable us to further our longstanding contributions to the paints and coatings industry while helping to drive the local economy, both regionally and nationally.”

The Government Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, attended the opening and said: “AkzoNobel’s £10 million investment represents a strong commitment to the UK economy and helps to push our nation’s capabilities when it comes to research and development.

"With the centre operating as a global facility, it enhances the position of the UK as a centrepiece for innovation around the world.”

Plans have been approved to redevelop the old AkzoNobel site over the road into new homes, while a pair of towering data centres have also been given the green light at the site.