Firefighters called to moped on fire in Kedermister Park

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called out to Kedermister Park at about 1.30pm today (March 14) for a small vehicle on fire.

    It took one engine and crew about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire on the vehicle - a moped.

    Fire crews suspect the blaze was arson.

