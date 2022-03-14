Firefighters called to moped on fire in Kedermister Park

05:40PM, Monday 14 March 2022
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called out to Kedermister Park at about 1.30pm today (March 14) for a small vehicle on fire.
It took one engine and crew about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire on the vehicle - a moped.
Fire crews suspect the blaze was arson.
