Slough man travels across Europe to deliver aid to Ukraine

A Braywick Leisure Centre employee from Slough has described his experience travelling for 46 hours across Europe delivering aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The wife of Jatinder Singh Rakhra, known as Jit, is from Ukraine and still has family and friends in the country as the Russian invasion continues.

Earlier this month, the Leisure Focus sports inclusion and participation manager, who lives in Slough, joined a group of volunteers in a convoy of five vans packed with donations to take to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The idea came about after an appeal for essential items was launched by the Jet Singh Trust, a charity set up in memory of late Wolverhampton-based wrestler Jatinder Singh Chatha.

The trust heard about the struggles of a Ukrainian wrestler’s family and decided to help out in delivering supplies to Eastern Europe.

Jit, who is also a former wrestler alongside his wife, was picked up in Slough on Friday, March 4 and travelled for 46 hours to Poland, where a humanitarian aid centre has been set up on the border.

He returned to Berkshire on the afternoon of Sunday, March 6.

Vans were packed with supplies including airbeds, clothing, food, nappies, sanitary products and blankets. The group is looking to soon return with more items, including specialist equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

When asked what made him take on the selfless act, Jit - pictured below - said: “It was just knowing that people needed help.

“We had a task at hand and all knew what it was.

“It is really difficult because you do not know what she [my wife] is feeling.

“Her brother had to say goodbye to his wife because he is not allowed to leave.

“Her parents are there because they do not want to leave the son.

“It is surreal. This is real. It is unbearable to see what people are going through in Ukraine.”

Jit said the response from those in the UK to the trust’s appeal – including those in the Royal Borough and Slough – has been ‘phenomenal’.

He added: “We are fortunate to live in a society that pulls together in a time of need. I just want to thank all the individuals, the schools and others who have supported us.

“It is phenomenal, seeing everyone support this appeal. You can understand that people have empathy towards Ukraine and what is going on there.”

Jit described the atmosphere on the Ukrainian-Polish border as ‘nervous’ but praised the ‘fighting spirit’ displayed by the people of Ukraine.

“You can see that they had that fight there. I have been to a lot of countries but this trip was something else because we were going to help and support,” he said.

“We had good intentions and with good intentions follow good outcomes.”

For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jets-fund-for-jet-singh-trust