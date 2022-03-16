Police appeal for information on missing Slough man

05:58PM, Wednesday 16 March 2022
Thames Valley Police are asking residents if they have any information on missing man Kuldeep Kumar.
Kuldeep, 35, from Slough was last seen on the evening of February 21 on Oatlands Drive, Slough.
He is 5ft10 with black hair and has a diamond stud in his left ear.
Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43220100886.
