SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police appeal for information on missing Slough man

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police appeal for information on missing Slough man

    Thames Valley Police are asking residents if they have any information on missing man Kuldeep Kumar.

    Kuldeep, 35, from Slough was last seen on the evening of February 21 on Oatlands Drive, Slough.

    He is 5ft10 with black hair and has a diamond stud in his left ear.

    Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43220100886.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved