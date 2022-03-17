Police looking for two Slough burglars who ran away via Hatfield Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Slough.

Between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Sunday (March 13), three offenders broke into a property on Merton Road. They entered via the garden and ran away via Hatfield Road.

Two offenders made off with a large box, which contained a 75” LG television. The other offender was arrested at the scene.

Investigator Pauline Carrie, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the incident, two men carrying a large box, or have any CCTV around the area to come forward.

“Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220110756, if you have any information about this incident.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.