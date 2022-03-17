Police looking for two Slough burglars who ran away via Hatfield Road

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Police looking for information on Slough burglary

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Slough.  

    Between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Sunday (March 13), three offenders broke into a property on Merton Road. They entered via the garden and ran away via Hatfield Road.

    Two offenders made off with a large box, which contained a 75” LG television. The other offender was arrested at the scene.

    Investigator Pauline Carrie, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the incident, two men carrying a large box, or have any CCTV around the area to come forward.

    “Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220110756, if you have any information about this incident.

    “Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.

