Police looking for men who punched victim unconscious in Slough

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was punched unconscious in Slough and suffered severe injuries to the head and face.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday (March 13), the victim, a man in his thirties, was walking along Farnham Road alone when he was approached by two men outside Lidl.

The men punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness.

He suffered a bleed to the brain, a broken jaw, and a cut to the back of his head.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further treatment before being transferred to Northwick Park Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The first offender is described as Asian, aged in his late teens to early twenties, and around 5ft 2ins tall.

The other offender is described as having dark skin and being of slim build.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Batten, based at Slough police station, said:

“This incident occurred at a busy time of day where there were a number of members of public on Farnham Road who would have witnessed the incident.

“So I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident or anyone with information about it to get in touch.

“You can call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220110687.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.”