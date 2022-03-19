Fumigation smoke brings fire brigade to Bath Road flats

Firefighters were called to Bath Road at 4.20pm after residents in a block of flats after residents spotted smoke coming from under a door.

Neighbours broke the glass on the fire call point and fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead fire stations forced entry to the flat.

It transpired to be a false alarm - the smoke was caused by a fumigation bomb that the occupants set off before heading out.

Maidenhead fire station has asked that those wishing to fumigate to deal with pests put a note on the outside of their door, so neighbours and fire crews understand the situation.