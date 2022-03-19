Fumigation smoke brings fire brigade to Bath Road flats

05:54PM, Saturday 19 March 2022
Firefighters were called to Bath Road at 4.20pm after residents in a block of flats after residents spotted smoke coming from under a door.
Neighbours broke the glass on the fire call point and fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead fire stations forced entry to the flat.
It transpired to be a false alarm - the smoke was caused by a fumigation bomb that the occupants set off before heading out.
Maidenhead fire station has asked that those wishing to fumigate to deal with pests put a note on the outside of their door, so neighbours and fire crews understand the situation.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.
Storm Eunice is hitting the country this morning, with widespread disruption and 70mph winds expected. This live blog will bring you updates on closures, disruption and travel advice throughout the day.
The body of a man has been discovered just off the M4 in Slough as police warn of a series of resulting road closures in the area.