    Fumigation smoke brings fire brigade to Bath Road flats

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters were called to Bath Road at 4.20pm after residents in a block of flats after residents spotted smoke coming from under a door.

    Neighbours broke the glass on the fire call point and fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead fire stations forced entry to the flat. 

    It transpired to be a false alarm - the smoke was caused by a fumigation bomb that the occupants set off before heading out.

    Maidenhead fire station has asked that those wishing to fumigate to deal with pests put a note on the outside of their door, so neighbours and fire crews understand the situation.

