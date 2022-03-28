Fire starts within Slough Indian restaurant

05:36PM, Monday 28 March 2022
Firefighters were on hand to extinguish a fire which had started within an Indian restaurant in Slough today (Monday).
Crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor were at Maharaja Sweets in Wexham Road at about 3pm to deal with a blaze which had started in the kitchen via a large wok which was cooking food.
They entered via the back door and put out the fire before it took hold, with the flames only causing smoke damage. No people were injured.
Firefighters said that the fire started due to the wok overheating with oil inside as it was cooking some food. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes and used breathing apparatus and dry powder extinguisher to put out the blaze.
