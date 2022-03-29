Victim robbed of bike and bank card by four men in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery of a bike and bank card from a man in Slough.

The incident occurred on Slough High Street outside HT Pawnbrokers between 3.30am and 4.15am on Saturday (March 26).

The victim, a man in his thirties, was involved in an altercation in the road with four other men.

During this altercation, the victim's bank card, push bike and jacket were taken.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, wearing all black clothes, and aged in his late twenties.

Another is described as having blonde hair with a bald patch and a big blonde beard.

The third offender is described as an Asian man who was wearing all black clothing, while the last offender was described as a black man, who was wearing a hooded top.

Case Investigator, Pauline Carrie based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220131081.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."