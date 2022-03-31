Slough Council draws up recovery plan to escape financial mess

Slough Council has set out a series of priorities to improve the ‘leadership and culture’ at the local authority in the midst of its financial crisis.

Cabinet members met at Observatory House on Tuesday to discuss a ‘work in progress’ recovery plan as they look to make changes to the way the council operates.

Speaking at this week’s extraordinary cabinet meeting, council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “No one is more committed than us to to resolve the issues given that we all live here, pay council tax and use the services of Slough Council.

“We certainly intend to work incredibly hard on its repair and recovery.”

The initial recovery plan sets out how Slough Council will ensure a ‘good level of governance in corporate leadership’, ‘sustainable financial investments’, and ‘rebalancing of the budget’.

The document also informs that decisions must be based on ‘evidence’ and that the local authority consults with the public in a ‘transparent manner’.

Other priorities include toughening scrutiny of leadership decisions; improving staffing levels and an overhaul of the council’s ‘old-fashioned’ IT systems, which will be improved via a £4.6million investment over the next two financial years.

Cllr Swindlehurst said of the plan: “The aim of this is that we set the themes, we are clear about what needs to improve.

“Clearly this is a ‘where we have got to thus far’ in trying to diagnose the things we need to do as urgent steps.”

Interim chief executive of the council Gavin Jones – who has taken over from sacked predecessor Josie Wragg – told the meeting that the plan was a ‘work in progress’ and is set to become more detailed over time, alongside other similar plans.

He added that learning from past failures is at the core of the strategy.

“If this plan just sits in this building and has no relevance to the people of Slough, then we would have failed,” Mr Jones said.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said it was important the recovery plan was a ‘living and breathing’ document and praised officers for putting in writing how the council aims to dig itself out of its financial mess.