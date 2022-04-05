Mini 'destroyed' following car fire on M4 slip road near Slough

Firefighters were on hand to put out a car fire on an M4 slip road near Slough this morning (Tuesday).

The incident happened at about 10am on the eastbound exit road at junction 7 (Slough West), with two crews from Slough and one from Maidenhead attending.

Firefighters said that the Mini car was 'destroyed' following the blaze which had started within the engine compartment.

Crews used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus to put out the fire, along with a cutting tool to open the bonnet of the vehicle.

They were on the scene for about 45 minutes to make sure the area was safe from fuel leaks and the vehicle recovered successfully.

The sole male driver of the car had pulled over to the hard shoulder before the blaze took hold and was uninjured.