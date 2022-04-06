Local elections 2022: Candidates announced in Slough

04:23PM, Wednesday 06 April 2022
The candidates standing at this year's local elections in Slough have been announced.
A total of 14 seats will be contested - one in each ward except for Foxborough.
The ruling Labour administration had asked Government to postpone this year's vote, which is taking place on Thursday, May 5, ahead of a switch to all-out elections next year.
Councillors argued it was 'illogical' to hold local elections, at a cost of £187,000, which would have no impact on who runs the local authority.
But Government rejected this request and said residents should be given the opportunity to hold their representatives accountable at the ballot box.
Slough Borough Council has faced a financial crisis over the past 12 months with efforts ongoing to bring spiralling debts under control.
The candidates standing in May's local elections are:
Baylis and Stoke
Osa-Samson Isere - Conservative Party
Fiza Matloob - Labour and Co-operative Party
Britwell and Northborough
Robert Anderson - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Theresa Fletcher - Conservative Party
Central
Safdar Ali - Labour Party
Tom King - Independent
Gurcharan Manku - Conservative Party
Chalvey
Shaida Akbar - Labour Party
Sridhar Bachu - Green Party
Ivon Sampson - Conservative Party
Cippenham Green
Roger Davis - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Mherunisa Hussain - Conservative Party
Nick Smith - Heritage Party
Cippenham Meadows
Michelle Little - Conservative Party
Dilbagh Parmar - Labour Party
Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Colnbrook with Poyle
Puja Bedi - Conservative Party
Avtar Cheema - Labour Party
Elliman
Amjad Abbasi - Liberal Democrats
Mushtaq Malik - Labour Party
Jarnail Ruprah - Conservative Party
Farnham
Dr Aman Singh Grewal - Conservative Party
Muhammad Sabah - Labour Party
Haymill and Lynch Hill
Catharine Parkes - Liberal Democrats
Anna Wright - Conservative Party
Raf Zarait - Labour Party
Langley Kedermister
Preston Brooker - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Sharon O'Reilly - Conservative Party
Dawinderpal Sahota - Independent
Tammer Salem - Green Party
Langley St Mary's
Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party
Julian Edmonds - Green Party
Jibril Hassan - Independent Network
Harj Minhas - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Upton
Balvinder Bains - Labour Party
Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats
Neel Rana - Conservative Party
Wexham Lea
Mubashir Ahmed - Conservative Party
Haqeeq Dar - Labour and Co-Operative Party
