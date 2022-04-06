SITE INDEX

    • Local elections 2022: Candidates announced in Slough

    The candidates standing at this year's local elections in Slough have been announced. 

    A total of 14 seats will be contested - one in each ward except for Foxborough.

    The ruling Labour administration had asked Government to postpone this year's vote, which is taking place on Thursday, May 5, ahead of a switch to all-out elections next year. 

    Councillors argued it was 'illogical' to hold local elections, at a cost of £187,000, which would have no impact on who runs the local authority. 

    But Government rejected this request and said residents should be given the opportunity to hold their representatives accountable at the ballot box.

    Slough Borough Council has faced a financial crisis over the past 12 months with efforts ongoing to bring spiralling debts under control. 

    The candidates standing in May's local elections are:

    Baylis and Stoke

    Osa-Samson Isere - Conservative Party

    Fiza Matloob - Labour and Co-operative Party

    Britwell and Northborough

    Robert Anderson - Labour and Co-Operative Party

    Theresa Fletcher - Conservative Party

    Central

    Safdar Ali - Labour Party

    Tom King - Independent 

    Gurcharan Manku - Conservative Party

    Chalvey 

    Shaida Akbar - Labour Party

    Sridhar Bachu - Green Party

    Ivon Sampson - Conservative Party

    Cippenham Green

    Roger Davis - Labour and Co-Operative Party

    Mherunisa Hussain - Conservative Party

    Nick Smith - Heritage Party

    Cippenham Meadows 

    Michelle Little - Conservative Party

    Dilbagh Parmar - Labour Party

    Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats

    Colnbrook with Poyle 

    Puja Bedi - Conservative Party

    Avtar Cheema - Labour Party

    Elliman 

    Amjad Abbasi - Liberal Democrats

    Mushtaq Malik - Labour Party

    Jarnail Ruprah - Conservative Party

    Farnham

    Dr Aman Singh Grewal - Conservative Party

    Muhammad Sabah - Labour Party

    Haymill and Lynch Hill

    Catharine Parkes - Liberal Democrats 

    Anna Wright - Conservative Party

    Raf Zarait - Labour Party

    Langley Kedermister

    Preston Brooker - Labour and Co-Operative Party

    Sharon O'Reilly - Conservative Party

    Dawinderpal Sahota - Independent 

    Tammer Salem - Green Party

    Langley St Mary's

    Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party

    Julian Edmonds - Green Party

    Jibril Hassan - Independent Network

    Harj Minhas - Labour and Co-Operative Party

    Upton 

    Balvinder Bains - Labour Party

    Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats

    Neel Rana - Conservative Party

    Wexham Lea 

    Mubashir Ahmed - Conservative Party

    Haqeeq Dar - Labour and Co-Operative Party

    Slough

