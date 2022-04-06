Local elections 2022: Candidates announced in Slough

The candidates standing at this year's local elections in Slough have been announced.

A total of 14 seats will be contested - one in each ward except for Foxborough.

The ruling Labour administration had asked Government to postpone this year's vote, which is taking place on Thursday, May 5, ahead of a switch to all-out elections next year.

Councillors argued it was 'illogical' to hold local elections, at a cost of £187,000, which would have no impact on who runs the local authority.

But Government rejected this request and said residents should be given the opportunity to hold their representatives accountable at the ballot box.

Slough Borough Council has faced a financial crisis over the past 12 months with efforts ongoing to bring spiralling debts under control.

The candidates standing in May's local elections are:

Baylis and Stoke

Osa-Samson Isere - Conservative Party

Fiza Matloob - Labour and Co-operative Party

Britwell and Northborough

Robert Anderson - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Theresa Fletcher - Conservative Party

Central

Safdar Ali - Labour Party

Tom King - Independent

Gurcharan Manku - Conservative Party

Chalvey

Shaida Akbar - Labour Party

Sridhar Bachu - Green Party

Ivon Sampson - Conservative Party

Cippenham Green

Roger Davis - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Mherunisa Hussain - Conservative Party

Nick Smith - Heritage Party

Cippenham Meadows

Michelle Little - Conservative Party

Dilbagh Parmar - Labour Party

Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Colnbrook with Poyle

Puja Bedi - Conservative Party

Avtar Cheema - Labour Party

Elliman

Amjad Abbasi - Liberal Democrats

Mushtaq Malik - Labour Party

Jarnail Ruprah - Conservative Party

Farnham

Dr Aman Singh Grewal - Conservative Party

Muhammad Sabah - Labour Party

Haymill and Lynch Hill

Catharine Parkes - Liberal Democrats

Anna Wright - Conservative Party

Raf Zarait - Labour Party

Langley Kedermister

Preston Brooker - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Sharon O'Reilly - Conservative Party

Dawinderpal Sahota - Independent

Tammer Salem - Green Party

Langley St Mary's

Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party

Julian Edmonds - Green Party

Jibril Hassan - Independent Network

Harj Minhas - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Upton

Balvinder Bains - Labour Party

Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats

Neel Rana - Conservative Party

Wexham Lea

Mubashir Ahmed - Conservative Party

Haqeeq Dar - Labour and Co-Operative Party