Police launch appeal to find missing Slough teenager

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Slough.

Sally Wanganga was last seen in Hencroft Street yesterday (Friday) at about 8am. It is believed she then attended school but did not return home afterwards.

When she was last seen, Sally was wearing school uniform consisting of a black skirt, black tights and a white shirt.

She is black, about 5ft 9ins tall with medium length light brown hair, differing from the image included with this release.

Investigating officer PC Emma Steele, based at Slough police station, said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen Sally, or who has any information at all about where she might be.

“Sally, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as you can. You aren’t in any trouble at all, we just need to know that you are safe.”

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220152639.