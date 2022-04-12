Witness appeal after van crashes into wall in Slough

A teenage boy remains in hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ when a van crashed into a wall in Slough.

The collision occurred on Sunday, April 3 at around 8.30pm on Riding Court Road, at the junction with London Road.

It involved a single vehicle, a white Fiat Doblo van.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said:

“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.

“If you have any CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220143975.”