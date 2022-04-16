SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle series of arsons around Slough

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters tackled three separate suspected arsons in Slough last night (April 15).

    At 7pm, crews from Slough Fire Station tackled a tree ablaze in Bath Road.

    They were then called out to fires on more trees just outside the town centre at 11pm.

    Finally, they spent an hour tackling a blaze at a takeaway in Farnham Road. Wheelie ins caught fire at about 3.30am and spread to an external building made of wood.

    There were no injuries.

