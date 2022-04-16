Firefighters tackle series of arsons around Slough

04:32PM, Saturday 16 April 2022
Firefighters tackled three separate suspected arsons in Slough last night (April 15).
At 7pm, crews from Slough Fire Station tackled a tree ablaze in Bath Road.
They were then called out to fires on more trees just outside the town centre at 11pm.
Finally, they spent an hour tackling a blaze at a takeaway in Farnham Road. Wheelie ins caught fire at about 3.30am and spread to an external building made of wood.
There were no injuries.
