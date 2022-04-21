Police appeal to locate missing woman who may be in Slough

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who may be in Slough.

Ifran Farakh, 35, was last seen near Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday evening.

At the time she was wearing a long blue dress and a black cardigan.

Police say she is known to Slough, but also could be in Solihull.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 43221701140.