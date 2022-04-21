SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures on M4

Closures will be in place on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.

The motorway will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Monday.

Diversion routes will be in place via local authority road networks.

The westbound carriageway of the M4 will also be closed overnight this evening (Thursday) between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

The closure will be in place from 10pm to 5.30am.