SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures on M4

10:35AM, Thursday 21 April 2022
Closures will be in place on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.
The motorway will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Monday.
Diversion routes will be in place via local authority road networks.
The westbound carriageway of the M4 will also be closed overnight this evening (Thursday) between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
The closure will be in place from 10pm to 5.30am.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
British Transport Police has confirmed that a person has died after being hit by a train at Maidenhead railway station yesterday (Wednesday).
Would-be visitors to Dorney Lake have expressed disappointment at a decision to close it to the public over summer once again.
Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.