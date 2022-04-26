SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to electrical blaze in Slough

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters were called to a house fire at a property in Slough on Monday evening after an electrical fault sparked a blaze.

    Two crews from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley were called to the fire at 7.08pm and were on the scene for more than two hours.

    Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fire in the ground floor fuse box of the property in The Frithe.

    Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a fire extinguisher.

    A spokesperson for the station said that ‘significant damage’ had been caused to the property, although the fire was contained within the ground floor of the house.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

