Firefighters called to electrical blaze in Slough

02:21PM, Tuesday 26 April 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to a house fire at a property in Slough on Monday evening after an electrical fault sparked a blaze.
Two crews from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley were called to the fire at 7.08pm and were on the scene for more than two hours.
Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fire in the ground floor fuse box of the property in The Frithe.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a fire extinguisher.
A spokesperson for the station said that ‘significant damage’ had been caused to the property, although the fire was contained within the ground floor of the house.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Would-be visitors to Dorney Lake have expressed disappointment at a decision to close it to the public over summer once again.
British Transport Police has confirmed that a person has died after being hit by a train at Maidenhead railway station yesterday (Wednesday).
Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.