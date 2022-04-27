Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing boy from Slough

Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing boy from Slough.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating Ayub Sharmarke, 16, who was last seen at about 8.30pm on April 17 in Slough High Street.

He is approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of slight build and was last seen wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Ayub is also known to frequent Hounslow and West London.

PC Toby Taylor, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ayub as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please call 101, quoting reference 43220157647.”