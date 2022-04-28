Police appeal for victim and witnesses of robbery in Slough

Police are appealing for the victim and any witnesses to a robbery in Slough on Wednesday evening to come forward.

The incident occurred at about 9.40pm near to the junction of Shackleton Road and Montague Road.

The victim, who police have been unable to make contact with, had his bike stolen and sustained a head injury.

The offender, described as a black man, made off towards the shops in Stoke Poges Lane near to the junction of Belgrave Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Allum, based at Slough police station, said: “Since this incident we have been unable to make contact with the victim, therefore we are appealing for him to get in touch so we can speak to him about what happened.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that might help us to please come forward.

“To make a report you can call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference 43220181394.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via it’s website.”