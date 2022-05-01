Police release E-fit image following burglary in Slough

Police have released an E-fit image as part of an appeal for witnesses following a burglary in Slough.

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 20 on Thompson Close.

The victims, two men in their sixties, were at home when the offender forced his way into the property with a screwdriver and demanded money.

When no money was found, the offender ran away.

The offender, depicted in the e-fit, is described as a white man in his thirties, of a slim build and about 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall.

At the time, he was wearing a purple beanie hat, a purple long sleeved T-shirt or sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rae Fitzell based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man depicted in this e-fit or in the other two descriptions to come forward.

“You can get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220169486.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”